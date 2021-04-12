Akash Network (AKT) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $7.21 or 0.00011941 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $327.14 million and $2.12 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 130,706,779 coins and its circulating supply is 45,363,755 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

