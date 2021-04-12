Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 1,325.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,575. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.06.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

AKBTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.