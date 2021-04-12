Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Prices IPO at $18.00-$20.00 Per Share (AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) expects to raise $125 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,600,000 shares at $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Akoya Biosciences, Inc. generated $42.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $16.7 million. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a market-cap of $678.1 million.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and Canaccord Genuity acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an innovative life sciences technology company delivering spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. Our mission is to deliver a revolutionary new class of spatially derived biomarkers that empower life sciences researchers to better understand disease and clinicians to improve patient outcomes. Spatial biology refers to a rapidly evolving technology that enables academic and biopharma scientists to detect and map the distribution of cell types and biomarkers across whole tissue samples at single cell resolution, enabling advancements in their understanding of disease progression and patient response to therapy. Through our CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, reagents, software and services, we offer end-to-end solutions to perform tissue analysis and spatial phenotyping across the full continuum, from discovery through translational and clinical research. “.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 169 employees. The company is located at 100 Campus Drive, 6th Floor Marlborough, MA 01752 and can be reached via phone at (855) 896-8401 or on the web at http://www.akoyabio.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.