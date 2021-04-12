Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $165.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,500.96 and $165.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.91 or 0.03578561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

