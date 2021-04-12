Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 6,500 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,659,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,517,085.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$101,470.00.

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.20. 26,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.70. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$692.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.