Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ALKHF stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. Alaska Hydro has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

About Alaska Hydro

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

