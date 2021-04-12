Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.10% of Albany International worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIN opened at $86.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.