Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Capitalization Tops $328,038.37

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 261.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $328,038.37 and $52.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00291307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.81 or 1.01346480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.91 or 0.00799378 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.