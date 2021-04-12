Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Reaches $21.02 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00363837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00191325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00125851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,540,555 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

