Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALFVY. Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

