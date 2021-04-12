Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

BABA stock traded up $20.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.78. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $659.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

