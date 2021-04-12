Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $223.31

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $223.31, but opened at $236.29. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $241.18, with a volume of 609,514 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $649.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

