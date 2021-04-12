Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $223.31

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $223.31, but opened at $236.29. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $241.18, with a volume of 609,514 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.94.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $649.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
