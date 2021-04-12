Alistair Macdonald Sells 14,039 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,123,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alistair Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $79.15. 1,468,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,425. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

