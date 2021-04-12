ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 49.3% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $16,265.21 and $15,817.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.