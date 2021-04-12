Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Alleghany worth $90,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $660.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $637.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $669.36.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

