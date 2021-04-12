Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.59. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,888. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.56 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

