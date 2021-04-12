Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.