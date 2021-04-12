AllianceBlock (ALBT) Hits Market Cap of $152.77 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $152.77 million and $5.02 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

