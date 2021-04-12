AllianceBlock Market Capitalization Hits $142.89 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $142.89 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00616644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035522 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,733,333 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

