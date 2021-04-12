Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.