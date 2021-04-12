Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.29. Allot Communications shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 1,806 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

