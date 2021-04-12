AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $373,063.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $373,063.48 and approximately $155.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

