AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $396,759.38 and approximately $959.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

