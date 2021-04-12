Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALST remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,855. Allstar Health Brands has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.