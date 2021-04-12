Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ALST remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,855. Allstar Health Brands has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Allstar Health Brands
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.