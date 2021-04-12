Ally Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,507,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.