Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.