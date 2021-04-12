Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $406.76 million and approximately $118.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

