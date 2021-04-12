Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $39.59 on Monday, hitting $2,246.29. 51,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,828.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.