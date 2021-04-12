Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $21.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,249.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,820.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.