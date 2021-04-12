Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 68,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

GOOGL stock traded down $34.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

