Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,241.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,820.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.