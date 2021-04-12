Alstom (EPA:ALO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €44.67 ($52.55) on Monday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.15 and a 200 day moving average of €43.39.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

