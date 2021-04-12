Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Shares Down 4.6%

Altitude International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. 64,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 244,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. It also issues ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude training protocols. The company operates primarily in the United States.

