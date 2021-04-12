Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.28. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1,692 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

