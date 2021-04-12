Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.28. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1,692 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.