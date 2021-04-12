Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $13.86 on Monday, hitting $3,386.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,038.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,177.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

