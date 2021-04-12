Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,385.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,038.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

