AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 8% After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price fell 8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.67. 506,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,792,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Specifically, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $672,654,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

