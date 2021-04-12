Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ameren worth $48,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.53 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

