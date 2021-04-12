Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

