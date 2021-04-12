American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABMC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,931. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.