American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ABMC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,931. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
