American Campus Communities (ACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

