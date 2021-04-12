American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of American Financial Group worth $41,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,315,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,224. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $120.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.