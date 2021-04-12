American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,411.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

OTCMKTS AHOTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.17. 8,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

