American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Update

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 769.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AIVN remained flat at $$0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,497. American International Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get American International Ventures alerts:

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc in December 2000.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for American International Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.