American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock remained flat at $$240.39 during trading hours on Monday. 43,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,830. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

