AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.
About AmeriCann
