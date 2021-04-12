AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

