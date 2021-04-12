Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Americold Realty Trust worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of COLD opened at $39.43 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

