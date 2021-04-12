Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.10 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

