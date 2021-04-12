AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up to $63.99

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.99, but opened at $65.85. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 35 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

