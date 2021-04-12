AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE AME traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $131.79.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

